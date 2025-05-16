An Indian climber has died on Mount Everest this season while descending from the summit, an expedition operator confirmed on Friday, according to local media reports.

Bodhraj Bhandari, managing director at Snowy Horizon Treks, said that Subrata Ghosh from West Bengal, India died on Thursday just below the Hillary Step, near Everest’s summit, The Himalayan Times reported.

On Thursday a Filipino mountaineer also died while trying to reach the famed mountain’s summit.

Ghosh, 45, reached the top with his guide but during the descent he became exhausted and showed signs of altitude sickness.

Efforts are underway to bring his body to base camp.

He was part of the Mountaineering Association of Krishnanagar–Snowy Everest Expedition 2025.

Philipp Santiago, 45, arrived at Camp IV visibly fatigued on Wednesday and later died due to exhaustion. His body was found at the site.