US President Donald Trump and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa agreed at talks in Washington to boost bilateral trade and investment, the South African presidency said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa's visit to the United States to address tensions between the two nations had been "successful", it said in a statement.

"Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit and forge collaboration in technological exchanges," the statement said.

The closed-door talks at the White House on Wednesday were preceded by a tense meeting that was broadcast live, where Trump ambushed Ramaphosa by playing a video that he claimed proved genocide is being committed against white people in South Africa.

Falsehoods and inaccuracies

The video, which contained several falsehoods and inaccuracies, was intended to back Trump's offer "refuge" to persecuted white farmers, which has angered the South African government.

Ties between the two nations nosedived since Trump took office in January, later threatening high trade tariffs and expelling the South African ambassador.

The South African presidency statement on Thursday said that Ramaphosa "welcomed the expected commencement of trade talks between South Africa and the United States through their respective trade negotiations teams".

Trump's administration has torn into a series of policies in South Africa since the US president began his second term in office.

Criticism of South Africa policies

It has slammed South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, cut foreign aid, announced 31-percent tariffs, and expelled Pretoria's ambassador after he criticised Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Ramaphosa was accompanied at the meeting by four ministers including John Steenhuisen, who heads the agriculture portfolio and is leader of the pro-business Democratic Alliance, a major party in the government of national unity.

Securing trade ties with the United States was a priority for Ramaphosa, with the United States being South Africa's second-largest trading partner behind China.

Trump's sweeping trade tariffs announced in April, and then paused for 90 days, included a levy of 31 percent on South African imports which some industries say could result in massive lay offs.

"The visit focused on addressing issues that have been a source of diplomatic tensions over the recent months and reframing bilateral economic and trade relations," the South African presidency's statement said.

"Ramaphosa looks forward to an outcome that will deliver enhanced trade and ensure shared prosperity for both nations," it said.