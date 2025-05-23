TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Emine Erdogan: 'The family is the most fundamental building block of society'
At International Family Forum gala, Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan calls for global unity to protect family values amid rising threats to traditional structures.
Emine Erdogan: 'The family is the most fundamental building block of society'
Emine Erdoğan: "The family is the most fundamental building block of society" / Others
May 23, 2025

Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has addressed a gala dinner held as part of the International Family Forum, organised by the Ministry of Family and Social Services.

Highlighting the growing interest in the event, Emine Erdogan said, "I believe that our concerns and worries are shared. All of us, in today’s world where threats against the family have greatly increased, want to protect it."

She expressed her belief that the forum marked "the first step of a strong solidarity to achieve this shared goal."

Fundamental building block of society

Calling the family "the most fundamental building block of society," the First Lady stressed its role as a source of values, security, and national identity. She noted, "Just as we root a flower branch in water to reproduce it, the family is the ancient water where the heritage of civilisation takes root."

Emine Erdogan warned of “global threats” eroding traditional family structures, claiming they aim to “conquer the fortress from within” by targeting children’s minds.

She called on governments to step up protective policies, asserting, "The family is a common value of societies around the world and a sacred element in all religions."

Türkiye declares 2025 the Year of the Family

Declaring 2025 the "Year of the Family," Emine Erdogan highlighted Turkish initiatives to reinforce family unity, including marriage and child support, foster care programmes, and the “Voluntary Hearts Project”, praised by UNICEF.

She also spoke of Türkiye’s deep-rooted cultural values, noting that "the spirit of Turkish culture is the extended family where generations live together." Citing a Harvard University study, she added, "The secret of human happiness lies in being able to establish strong and sustainable relationships.”

Reflecting on global suffering, Emine Erdogan said, "Since 7 October 2023, more than 2,000 families have been completely wiped out in Palestine," urging the international community not to ignore the crisis.

Commitments for family and planet

As part of the programme, representatives from 15 countries signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, initially launched at the 78th UN General Assembly. Ministers and high-level officials from Palestine, Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, and others joined in affirming their commitment.

Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, presented Emine Erdogan with a painting of a family tree to mark the occasion.

Later, Emine Erdogan shared a social media post, reiterating, "The family is the oldest, most ancient, and most precious treasure of humanity… With this belief, I was pleased to come together at the gala evening of the International Family Forum.”

 

The International Family Forum kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday with the participation of ministers from 27 countries.

The two-day event, being held under the theme "Our Family, Our Future," is organised under the auspices of Türkiye’s Family and Social Serices Ministry as part of the country's 2025 Year of the Family initiative.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to deliver the closing remarks.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us