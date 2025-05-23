The US has announced that it will impose sanctions on Sudan after ‘‘determining’’ that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons in 2024 amid its ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The determination, which found the Sudanese government in non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), was formally submitted on Thursday, the State Department said in a statement.

"Following a 15-day Congressional notification period, the United States will impose sanctions on Sudan, including restrictions on US exports to Sudan and on access to U.S. government lines of credit," it said.

Chemical weapons proliferation

"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC. The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation," the State Department added.

The sanctions are expected to take effect around June 6, upon publication in the Federal Register. The Sudanese government has not publicly commented by on the latest move by the US.

In the past, the US had imposed various sanctions on individuals involved in the war.

The US measures come as the Sudanese army make gains against paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, RSF, recapturing areas, including the capital Khartoum.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese Armed Forces for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.