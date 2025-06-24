Pepê's goal in the 89th minute gave Porto a 4-4 tie against Al-Ahly in a back-and-forth match Monday night, before both teams were eliminated from the Club World Cup on goal differential.

Rodrigo Mora, William Gomes and Samu Aghehowa also scored for the Portuguese team. Wessam Abou Ali had a hat trick for the Egyptian team in front of a crowd of 39,893 at MetLife Stadium, where a sea of red jerseys dominated the stands.

Both teams pushed for a late goal before the final whistle but neither could score again to finish above Inter Miami after its 2-2 tie with Palmeiras.

Mohamed Seha saved Mora’s 95th-minute shot from the left side of the box. Al-Ahly had a strong counterattack all evening and nearly stole a late lead after Mohamed Hany sent a right-footed shot from outside the box but missed to the left in the 96th minute.

More opportunities

Porto held an advantage in possession with 56.5% but Al-Ahly created more opportunities with a 22-14 advantage on shots.

A penalty just minutes into extra time kept Al-Ahly in the lead going into halftime. Porto gained momentum after Gomes sent a right-footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Wessam consolidated his hat trick with a header that sent the ball into the center of the box.

Key moment Pepê converted the tying goal with his right foot from outside the box into the bottom left corner.

Takeaways Both teams finished 0-2-1 in the tournament.