AFRICA
2 min read
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
The president and First Lady Janet Museveni stood side by side at a prayer meeting and read from a prepared joint statement, admitting to shortcomings within government.
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked for his country's forgiveness over “mistakes” made in his nearly 40-year rule in the East African country.

Speaking at a prayer meeting organised by his daughter over the weekend, the president and First Lady Janet Museveni stood side by side and read from a prepared joint prayer, admitting to shortcomings within government. 

"As the top leaders of the movement, we humbly take responsibility for all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents and representatives,” they said.

“We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness,” the couple added, as they acknowledged “laxity, negligence and lack of diligence” in government.

Museveni has ruled the country since 1986, when his armed group, the National Resistance Movement, seized power. He won all subsequent the presidential elections.

Opposition crackdown

It is not yet clear if he will seek re-election in polls set for January 2026, but his son - who is the head of the army – recently posted on X social media that any citizen who voted against his father in upcoming polls would be expelled from the country.

Museveni’s public apology comes at a time when there has been a mounting crackdown on the opposition.

Earlier this month, the bodyguard of opposition leader Bobi Wine was captured and reportedly tortured by the president's son.

Veteran opposition figure Kizza Beigye is facing treason charges after he was seized in neighbouring Kenya last year. He was denied bail last week despite exceeding the six-month legal limit for detention without trial.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us