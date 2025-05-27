Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked for his country's forgiveness over “mistakes” made in his nearly 40-year rule in the East African country.

Speaking at a prayer meeting organised by his daughter over the weekend, the president and First Lady Janet Museveni stood side by side and read from a prepared joint prayer, admitting to shortcomings within government.

"As the top leaders of the movement, we humbly take responsibility for all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents and representatives,” they said.

“We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness,” the couple added, as they acknowledged “laxity, negligence and lack of diligence” in government.

Museveni has ruled the country since 1986, when his armed group, the National Resistance Movement, seized power. He won all subsequent the presidential elections.

Opposition crackdown

It is not yet clear if he will seek re-election in polls set for January 2026, but his son - who is the head of the army – recently posted on X social media that any citizen who voted against his father in upcoming polls would be expelled from the country.

Museveni’s public apology comes at a time when there has been a mounting crackdown on the opposition.

Earlier this month, the bodyguard of opposition leader Bobi Wine was captured and reportedly tortured by the president's son.

Veteran opposition figure Kizza Beigye is facing treason charges after he was seized in neighbouring Kenya last year. He was denied bail last week despite exceeding the six-month legal limit for detention without trial.