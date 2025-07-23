TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Fidan urges peace as Russia–Ukraine talks open in Istanbul
Turkish FM says Ankara is working under President Erdogan’s leadership to facilitate a ceasefire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Türkiye's Fidan urges peace as Russia–Ukraine talks open in Istanbul
Hakan Fidan says that Ankara's goal was for the parties to build on previous dialogue and focus on concrete steps forward. / Reuters
July 23, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine and urged both Kiev and Moscow to engage in “result-oriented consultations” during the latest round of peace talks being held in Istanbul.

“We should end this bloody war as soon as possible,” Fidan said during a press conference in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of the talks, which mark the third round of renewed negotiations between the two sides since May.

Ankara’s diplomatic efforts

Fidan emphasised that Türkiye has played an active diplomatic role since the beginning of the conflict, adding: “Türkiye has made intense efforts under President Erdogan's leadership since the beginning of this conflict.”

He said Ankara's goal was for the parties to build on previous dialogue and focus on concrete steps forward.

“Our goal is that parties will have result-oriented consultations on the memorandum,” he stated, referring to the documents exchanged in earlier rounds of talks that laid the groundwork for ceasefire proposals and humanitarian agreements.

“The ultimate goal,” he added, “is to build peace through a ceasefire.”

The comments come as Russian and Ukrainian delegations begin discussions expected to focus on expanding prisoner exchanges, formalising humanitarian corridors, and laying the foundation for a broader cessation of hostilities.

The last round of talks in June led to a landmark agreement on repatriating the remains of fallen soldiers and prioritising severely wounded prisoners of war.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us