Substitute Jennifer Echegini scored the 88th-minute winner as Nigeria came from two goals behind to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 on Saturday in a dramatic Women's Africa Cup of Nations final.

The triumph in Rabat confirmed the west Africans as the queens of women's football in Africa as they pulled off a record-extending 10th title in 13 editions.

It was the second successive final loss for Morocco, who led by two goals after 24 minutes only to concede three in the second half.

Esther Okoronkwo played a key role in the Super Falcons victory -- scoring the first goal, creating the second and delivering the free-kick that Echegini finished to stun the home crowd during the highly anticipated game.

Morocco, backed by a vibrant capacity crowd at the 21,000-seat Stade Olympique in the capital, took the lead on 12 minutes as Nigeria conceded for the first time in open play at the tournament.

President Tinubu praises team

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons. “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit,’’ Tinubu said, according to a statement by his spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

‘‘With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you,’’ he added.

During the match, Nigeria fluffed several chances to clear the ball and it fell just outside the area to Chebbak, whose perfectly placed, rising shot gave goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie no chance.

Spirit-lifting goal

The lead doubled 12 minutes later as the ball flew across the Nigerian goalmouth to Sanaa Mssoudy, who ended a five-match goal drought by steering a low shot into the far corner of the net.

Nigeria had more possession in the opening half than the host nation, but managed only one shot on target and it did not trouble goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi.

But the Moroccan lead halved after 64 minutes as Okoronkwo sent Er-Rmichi the wrong way from a penalty after a VAR review showed a Folashade Ijamilusi cross striking a hand of Nouhaila Benzina.

The goal lifted the spirits of increasingly assertive Nigeria and they equalised seven minutes later when Okoronkwo turned creator with a pull-back that Ijamilusi pushed into the net from close range.

On Friday, Ghana finished third, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 against outgoing champions South Africa after a 1-1 play-off draw in regular time in Casablanca.