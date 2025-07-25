Morocco is gearing up to host the WAFCON 2024 final this Saturday, July 26, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. They'll be facing a formidable opponent in Nigeria, who are record nine-time African champions.

The upcoming match marks the fourth time these two powerhouses have met at the WAFCON. Their last encounter in the 2022 semifinals saw Morocco emerge victorious after a tense 5-4 penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw.

Morocco’s dream

Before 2022, Morocco had only two WAFCON appearances, in 1998 and 2000, with a win and a draw, five goals scored, and 22 conceded.

The Moroccan team, under the leadership of captain Ghizlane Chebbak, has shown remarkable growth. Players like Fatima Tagnaout, Sanaa Mssoudy, Ibtissam Jraidi, and Sakina Ouzraoui have displayed individual brilliance within a strong team collective.

There is now immense excitement among Moroccan fans who are dreaming of witnessing history: their country's first WAFCON title.

However, the Lionesses face a resilient and dominant Nigerian side.

Experienced champions

The Super Falcons have never lost a WAFCON final—nine finals and nine WAFCON titles. They've been a force to be reckoned with over the last 12 editions.

On Saturday, Nigeria isn't just seeking their 10th title; they're also fiercely motivated to protect their legacy.

The Super Falcons topped Group B with seven points from three games, securing a 3-0 win over Tunisia, a 1-0 victory against Botswana, and a goalless draw with Algeria. This marks their 13th consecutive time advancing from the WAFCON group stages since the tournament's inception in 1998.

Their convincing 5-0 quarterfinal win over Zambia, a match many expected to be close, sent a clear message.

At the heart of Nigeria's current campaign is captain Rasheedat Ajibade. The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid player has earned three Woman of the Match awards in five games in the current edition, a unique achievement.

Ajibade, who won her first WAFCON title in 2018 at just 18, will be crucial in her team's quest for a 10th continental title and further extending their dominance in Africa.

Nigeria's head coach, Justin Madugu, will also be relying on the experience of veteran players, including reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year Chiamaka Nnadozie, who has only conceded one goal in this tournament.