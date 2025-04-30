Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz will deliver an oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Sources said that Yilmaz will speak as part of advisory proceedings on Israel’s responsibilities toward the UN, international organisations, and third countries in the occupied Palestinian territories.

UN General Assembly passed a resolution on December 19, 2024, asking the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The resolution focuses on Israel’s obligations under international law.

A total of 52 countries, including Türkiye, co-sponsored the resolution.

Following the resolution, the ICJ invited the UN, its member states, and the State of Palestine (which holds observer status) to submit written and oral statements.

Türkiye submitted its written statement on February 27.

In total, 45 countries and international organisations have sent written submissions.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and the African Union were also allowed to join the case after submitting formal requests.

The ICJ has scheduled oral hearings from April 28 to May 2.

During the hearings, 44 countries and organisations are expected to deliver oral statements.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yilmaz will present Türkiye’s statement on Wednesday at 4 PM local time (1300GMT).

The ICJ is the main judicial body of the UN

It settles legal disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by the UN General Assembly or other authorised UN bodies.

All UN member states are parties to the ICJ Statute and can bring legal cases before the Court.

However, only specific UN organs and agencies can request advisory opinions.