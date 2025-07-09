The Turkish embassy in Somalia has launched a hackathon aimed at developing technology-oriented solutions to pressing issues in the country.

The initiative offers a platform to young Somali minds to develop projects from ideation to execution. A committee of experts will evaluate all the submitted projects.

Projects that receive top rankings and demonstrate practical feasibility will be awarded cash prizes. They will also be referred to relevant development agencies for potential implementation on a broader scale.

“Organizers envision Hack4Somalia becoming a permanent annual platform, expanding its reach each year and engaging a growing number of Somali youth across the country,” the Turkish embassy said in a statement.

Eligible participants

Those eligible for the hackathon are students, developers and coders, designers and creatives, entrepreneurs and idea makers. Registration begins this week.

The project is a joint effort between the Turkish embassy and the Mogadishu University, It seeks to place youth at the center of Somalia’s sustainable development efforts.

The emphasis is on building local capacity through collaboration and creativity, the embassy said.

It added: “Somali youth are no longer just the hope of tomorrow; they are stepping onto the stage today as partners in finding solutions.”

Ties between Türkiye and Somalia have been growing in the last two decades as Ankara boosts its win-win relations with African countries.