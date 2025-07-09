South Sudan has said it is looking after a group of eight criminal migrants controversially deported from the United States.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to move unwanted migrants to third countries as some nations refuse to accept returnees.

Of the eight, only one is from South Sudan. The rest comprise two people from Myanmar, two from Cuba, and one each from Vietnam, Laos and Mexico.

The decision has been fought in American courts.

‘Safety and well-being’

"They are currently in Juba under the care of the relevant authorities, who are screening them and ensuring their safety and well-being," the South Sudanese foreign ministry statement said late Tuesday.

It did not give details, but said the "careful and well-studied decision" was part of "ongoing bilateral engagement".

"South Sudan responded positively to a request from the U.S. authorities as a gesture of goodwill, humanitarian cooperation, and commitment to mutual interests," it added.

Third-country deportations

The deportees left the United States for South Sudan in May but their flight ended up in Djibouti when a US district court imposed a stay on third-country deportations. That ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The group arrived in South Sudan on June 5 with an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, saying they had been returned by US Marines.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen said Juba maintains a strong commitment to its people, including "its nationals returning under any circumstances" and "persons with recognised links to South Sudan".