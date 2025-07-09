Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to peace and solidarity with the Syrian people, emphasising that the relationship between the two nations goes beyond geography, grounded in deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious ties.



In a message to a panel titled “Cooperation on the Path to Peace and Stability: Türkiye-Syria Brotherhood” held in Damascus on Tuesday, Altun said that the fraternal relationship endured even during the harsh rule of the Baath regime, which he said caused “immeasurable suffering” for the Syrian people.

“The Baath regime, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands and one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history, has thankfully come to an end,” Altun said.

“I believe the Syrian people are now walking towards a more prosperous, peaceful and hopeful future.”

He stressed Türkiye’s firm stance in standing by the oppressed throughout history, and especially during Syria’s most painful years, commending President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unwavering support for Syrians.

Altun highlighted Türkiye’s comprehensive aid during the conflict, from humanitarian relief to healthcare, education and livelihood support for displaced Syrians, both within Türkiye and across the border. Institutions such as AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent and TIKA played a key role, he noted.

Growing cooperation in various fields

Reaffirming Türkiye’s backing for a Syria that is free to determine its own future, Altun said efforts were ongoing to deepen cooperation across all fields.

“Following the reopening of our embassy in Damascus, our consulate in Aleppo is now operational. Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to the Syrian capital,” he said, adding that bilateral visits and collaboration in civil aviation, trade, health and energy were gaining momentum.

Altun also underscored the importance of joint efforts in media, communications, public diplomacy and combating disinformation, noting close coordination with Syria’s Information Ministry. He expressed confidence that the panel would help strengthen ties between the two nations.

The event brought together academics, journalists, NGOs, officials, and international participants.

Discussions focused on the future of bilateral cooperation in key areas such as media, communication and rebuilding social cohesion in Syria.

The panel concluded with the screening of a documentary titled “The Syrian Conflict: Türkiye’s Peace Diplomacy”, prepared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.