AFRICA
1 min read
Kenya protests: President Ruto warns against bid to 'overthrow' government
President William Ruto's tough remarks come after nationwide anti-government rallies earlier in the week saw at least 31 people killed.
Protesters wave the Kenyan flag during the Saba Saba demonstrations in the capital, Nairobi. / Getty
July 9, 2025

Kenyan President William Ruto warned Wednesday against attempts to "overthrow" the government through "unconstitutional means", claiming recent violent protests were sponsored.

Kenya has seen a wave of protests, initially led by young people angry at the state of the economy, corruption and police brutality, since June last year when proposed tax rises triggered widespread anger.

There have been deadly clashes between security forces and protesters during the demonstrations.

"They want to start chaos, organise protests, burn people's property, bring disaster so as to overthrow the government before 2027... You cannot tell us that you want to organise chaos to overthrow the government!" Ruto said in Swahili, addressing supporters in the capital Nairobi.

"You cannot sponsor violence and go scot-free," he added, saying any attacks on the police would be seen as a "declaration of war!"

Ruto's toughest remarks yet come after nationwide anti-government rallies earlier in the week saw at least 31 people killed, according to rights groups.

SOURCE:AFP
