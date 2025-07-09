An al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacked a military academy in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, the government and witnesses said.

Growing attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked group, including one on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy, have fuelled concerns of a terrorism resurgence in the Horn of Africa nation after the terrorists were forced back in recent years.

"An explosion carried by an al-Shabaab Kharijite suicide bomber occurred in front of the Jaalle Siyaad military academy," Mogadishu said in a statement, using a government term for the terrorist group.

The short statement did not provide any further details about the assault which happened shortly before midday, but said that security forces were investigating.

No details of potential casualties

There were no further details of potential casualties.

Witnesses saw smoke after the explosion at the military academy area in southern Mogadishu.

"There was a heavy blast followed by smoke at the academy area," said Ali Bashir, who added that security forces had sealed off the area.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a statement, saying the attack had targeted foreign nationals training the Somali army.

At least 20 people were killed when the academy was attacked in 2023.