AFRICA
1 min read
Al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacks Mogadishu army academy: Somali government
An al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacked a military academy in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, the government and witnesses said.
Al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacks Mogadishu army academy: Somali government
Al-Shabaab terrorists have been a major source of insecurity in Somalia for years now. / Photo: Reuters
July 9, 2025

An al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacked a military academy in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, the government and witnesses said.

Growing attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked group, including one on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy, have fuelled concerns of a terrorism resurgence in the Horn of Africa nation after the terrorists were forced back in recent years.

"An explosion carried by an al-Shabaab Kharijite suicide bomber occurred in front of the Jaalle Siyaad military academy," Mogadishu said in a statement, using a government term for the terrorist group.

The short statement did not provide any further details about the assault which happened shortly before midday, but said that security forces were investigating.

No details of potential casualties

There were no further details of potential casualties.

Witnesses saw smoke after the explosion at the military academy area in southern Mogadishu.

"There was a heavy blast followed by smoke at the academy area," said Ali Bashir, who added that security forces had sealed off the area.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a statement, saying the attack had targeted foreign nationals training the Somali army.

At least 20 people were killed when the academy was attacked in 2023.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us