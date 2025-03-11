AFRICA
2 min read
Tanzania urges calm after confirming first-ever mpox cases
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has activated its response and was working at rapid measures to protect the public.
Tanzania urges calm after confirming first-ever mpox cases
Skin rashes on the face, hands and feet are some of the symptoms of mpox. / AA
March 11, 2025

Tanzania has confirmed its first cases of mpox, according to an announcement by the authorities.

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama said two people had tested positive and were under medical care.

"The government has taken all necessary measures to contain the situation. We call on the public to remain calm, follow health guidelines, and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility," she said.

In a statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it has activated its response together with Tanzanian authorities and was working at rapid measures to protect the public.

Patients isolated

The outbreak of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighboring countries was first determined to be a public health emergency of international concern by WHO on August 14, 2024.

The Tanzanian cases were detected on March 7 through the country’s disease surveillance systems, the minister added. It marks the first time the mpox virus has been detected in the country.

The patients showed symptoms including skin rashes on the face, hands, feet and other body parts along with fever, headaches, sore throat and muscle and back pain - symptoms consistent with mpox.

Mhagama assured the public that the patients are receiving proper treatment and are in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

She added that health experts are closely monitoring the situation and tracing contacts to control further transmission.

Maintain hygiene

The health ministry has urged citizens to maintain hygiene and avoid unnecessary contact with infected persons to curb possible outbreaks.

Health authorities are expected to continue providing updates as they monitor the situation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us