Tanzania has confirmed its first cases of mpox, according to an announcement by the authorities.

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama said two people had tested positive and were under medical care.

"The government has taken all necessary measures to contain the situation. We call on the public to remain calm, follow health guidelines, and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility," she said.

In a statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it has activated its response together with Tanzanian authorities and was working at rapid measures to protect the public.

Patients isolated

The outbreak of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighboring countries was first determined to be a public health emergency of international concern by WHO on August 14, 2024.

The Tanzanian cases were detected on March 7 through the country’s disease surveillance systems, the minister added. It marks the first time the mpox virus has been detected in the country.

The patients showed symptoms including skin rashes on the face, hands, feet and other body parts along with fever, headaches, sore throat and muscle and back pain - symptoms consistent with mpox.

Mhagama assured the public that the patients are receiving proper treatment and are in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

She added that health experts are closely monitoring the situation and tracing contacts to control further transmission.

Maintain hygiene

The health ministry has urged citizens to maintain hygiene and avoid unnecessary contact with infected persons to curb possible outbreaks.

Health authorities are expected to continue providing updates as they monitor the situation.