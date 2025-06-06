Tens of thousands of secondary school students sat for state exams in rebel-held eastern Congo this week, a complicated logistical feat requiring rare cooperation between the government and M23 rebels.

The rebels seized eastern Congo's two largest cities in an offensive earlier this year and are now trying to show they can govern.

African leaders along with Washington and Doha are meanwhile trying to broker a peace deal that would put an end to a conflict with roots in the Rwandan genocide more than three decades ago.

The state exams, administered across the central African country for students hoping to go to university, began on Monday and will continue through mid-June.

‘All exam centres served’

Administering them throughout the east of Democratic Republic of Congo required having education officials personally escort documents and other materials from the capital Kinshasa into M23-held cities and towns.

"We were among those who went to Kinshasa to collect the items," said Jean-Marie Mwayesi, an education official in South Kivu province, where M23 claims considerable territory.

"Thanks to the combined efforts of our teams and partners, all 111 centres we cover have been served."

President Felix Tshisekedi's government announced last month it was waiving exam fees - which normally exceed $40 - for students in North and South Kivu provinces, citing insecurity.

While M23 has previously said it seeks the ouster of Tshisekedi's government, the group's leader Bertrand Bisimwa told Reuters that it still recognised Kinshasa as the administrator of national exams.

‘Education is apolitical’

"Our presence in the eastern part of our country does not make this a separate country," Bisimwa said.

"The education of our children is apolitical. It must be protected against any political divergence because we all work for the interest and well-being of our children."

Human rights groups have repeatedly accused M23 of executing civilians including children - allegations the group has denied.

Exauce Katete was among the students who sat for exams at a school in the South Kivu regional capital Bukavu, which fell under M23 control in February and where insecurity including vigilante violence has increased since then.

"Yes, security is there. I can still see a few people outside, responsible for keeping us safe. There are no disturbances, no noise, everything is going well," Katete said, referring to plainclothes officers positioned by M23 outside the school.

Mwayesi, the local education official, said that of 44,000 students who registered in his zone, nearly 42,000 showed up, speculating that the remainder may have been displaced by fighting.