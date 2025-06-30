Türkiye will connect seven African countries to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route through recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at a transport forum held in Istanbul.

Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement that the Global Transport Connectivity Forum was attended by officials from Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Somalia, Mauritania, Liberia, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt.

The forum held a special session dedicated to connecting Africa with global transit corridors.

“After the session, we signed memoranda of understanding on cooperating in strengthening transport connectivity with seven African nations, namely Mauritania, Somalia, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Liberia, Guinea, and Ghana,” he said.

Uninterrupted access

“The African continent will be integrated into the Development Corridor project via the Persian Gulf and the Middle Corridor trade route via Türkiye.

“We will ensure uninterrupted access from Africa to global trade corridors, and these connections will facilitate Africa’s direct integration into the trade flow extending from Asia to Europe,” he added.