TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to connect Africa to global trade corridors through new pacts
Türkiye will connect seven African countries to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route through recently signed memoranda of understanding.
Türkiye to connect Africa to global trade corridors through new pacts
Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu / User Upload
June 30, 2025

Türkiye will connect seven African countries to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route through recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at a transport forum held in Istanbul.

Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement that the Global Transport Connectivity Forum was attended by officials from Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Somalia, Mauritania, Liberia, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt.

The forum held a special session dedicated to connecting Africa with global transit corridors.

“After the session, we signed memoranda of understanding on cooperating in strengthening transport connectivity with seven African nations, namely Mauritania, Somalia, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Liberia, Guinea, and Ghana,” he said.

Uninterrupted access

“The African continent will be integrated into the Development Corridor project via the Persian Gulf and the Middle Corridor trade route via Türkiye.

“We will ensure uninterrupted access from Africa to global trade corridors, and these connections will facilitate Africa’s direct integration into the trade flow extending from Asia to Europe,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us