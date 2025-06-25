Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with US President Donald Trump during the dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honour of the leaders participating in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit and their spouses.

Erdogan and Trump discussed regional, global issues as well as bilateral ties in meeting during NATO summit in The Hague, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish president welcomed Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts", urging lasting peace, an end to the Gaza genocide and dialogue on Russia-Ukraine war.

"Erdogan highlighted strong potential for cooperation with US in energy, investment and defence, noting advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target," AA reported.

Both leaders underlined the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance, it said.

While President Erdogan thanked Trump for brokering Iran-Israel truce, he also expressed concerns about the ongoing crisis in besieged Gaza, said TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reporting from The Hague.

Who's flanking Erdogan?

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan arrived in the Netherlands to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague.

The Turkish president landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where he was welcomed by Dutch officials, Türkiye's Ambassador to NATO Basat Ozturk, and Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Selcuk Unal.

He later travelled to The Hague, where the summit is taking place.

Accompanying the president are Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s top foreign policy and security adviser.

Emine Erdogan was flanking the Turkish leader at the dinner held at the Royal Palace.

The Turkish president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the summit, which will focus on strategic threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

The two-day NATO summit is due to conclude on Wednesday.