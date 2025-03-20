AFRICA
Who is Ghana's military chief General William Agyapong?
The appointment of Brigadier General William Agyapong is seen as part of President Mahama's moves ''to reset'' public institutions.
Who is Ghana's military chief General William Agyapong?
Brig Gen William Agyapong during a visit to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Photo / Ghana Armed Forces / Others
March 20, 2025

Ghana's President John Mahama’s choice of Brigadier General William Agyapong as the country’s new military chief comes as the president continues to make changes in government after his inauguration in January.

General Agyapong has been widely described as one of Ghana's most academically accomplished military leaders.

He holds three masters degrees and has 37 years of service in the military that included stints in Lebanon, Liberia, the Gambia, Rwanda, Chad and Central African Republic, according to the Ghana News Agency.

President Mahama appointed Gen Apyapong as Chief of Defence Staff earlier this week after sacking the heads of the army, navy and air force.

In Ghana, the Chief of Defence Staff is the head of the country’s military.

The president also announced the appointment of new service chiefs:

Chief of Army Staff – Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu

Chief of Naval Staff – Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing

Chief of Air Staff – Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong

Chief of Staff – Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan

The appointments takes effect on March 24.

The changes in the military top brass were expected as Ghana faces threats of cross-border attacks in the north from militant groups operating in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Ghana shares a 600-km (372-mile) border with Burkina Faso, a country at the heart of an insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh that has killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region.

Ghana’ new military chief has a reputation for ‘‘strict discipline and ability to foster unity,’’ the Ghana News Agency reports.

He holds a Master of military arts and science, a Master of Science in professional accountancy, a Master of Arts in international security and strategy and a diploma in forensic accounting, the news agency added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
