AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan army advances in central Khartoum amid fighting with rebel faction
The Sudanese army claimed new military gains in central Khartoum on Sunday amid fighting with the paramilitary RSF.
Sudan army advances in central Khartoum amid fighting with rebel faction
A Sudanese army spokesperson gives a statement after, according to the Sudanese army, they took control of the presidential palace, at an unknown location, March 21, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 23, 2025

The Sudanese army claimed new military gains in central Khartoum on Sunday amid fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A military statement said army forces continued to clear neighbourhoods in central Khartoum from the RSF militants.

The army shared a video of its forces taking control of the Al-Waha Mall in central Khartoum’s commercial district.

Footage also showed army forces deployed in Al Baraka Tower, Khartoum Grand Mosque, and Araak Hotel in the area.

RSF's control shrinks

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

On Friday, the Sudanese army regained control of the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, for the first time since the war began with the paramilitary group nearly two years ago.

Over the past few weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favor of the Sudanese army across several states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Humanitarian catastrophe

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us