Pope Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay while battling double-pneumonia.

Before leaving the hospital, the pope blessed a cheering crowd of over 3,000 people gathered in the courtyard chanting his name.

Francis' doctors said he will need two months of rest, should avoid meeting with large groups and should not exert himself.

The 88-year-old pontiff had bronchitis when he was admitted to the hospital on February 14. He suffered a "respiratory crisis," was ultimately treated for double pneumonia and other ills, and his condition was at times considered critical.

Breathing on his own

The pope, who has been receiving oxygen to help him breathe throughout his stay in hospital, was breathing on his own during the public appearance. But he was seen using a small hose under his nose for oxygen while travelling in his car.

The appearance at the hospital window was his first public appearance since his hospitalisation.

He blessed a crowd and issued a written appeal for the silencing of weapons.

"Pray for peace in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the appeal said.