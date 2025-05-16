AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan hospital drone attack kills scores of people
A drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's city of El-Obeid has resulted in several deaths and injuries, according to eyewitnesses.
The Sudanese war has seen an increase in the use of drone for combat in recent times. / Photo: AA
May 16, 2025

A drone targeted a hospital on Thursday in the city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State in southern Sudan, resulting in deaths and injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses from El-Obeid told Anadolu that a drone attacked the Military Medical Corps Hospital, affiliated with the Sudanese army.

They added that the attack caused a number of deaths and injuries, without specifying a figure, and the hospital was evacuated.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack, and there has been no official comment from the authorities as of 1720GMT.

Deadly war in its second year

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Doctors Network announced that four civilians were killed and eight others injured by artillery shelling carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of El-Obeid.

On Saturday, the Sudanese government accused the RSF of killing 21 people and injuring 47 others in an aerial attack on El-Obeid Prison, the capital of North Kordofan state in southern Sudan. The RSF has not commented on the accusation.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
