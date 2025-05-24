AFRICA
1 min read
South Africa police arrest suspect over alleged threat against president
South African police said the suspect made the threat through a voice message sent earlier this month to a complainant.
South Africa police arrest suspect over alleged threat against president
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on as he meets U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. / Reuters
May 24, 2025

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested in South Africa after allegedly making a threat against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South African police said the suspect made the alleged threat through a voice message sent earlier this month to a complainant. The force did not provide details of the threat.

The suspect is also said to have sent multiple threatening messages targetting the complainant, her family and the mayor of Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa has just concluded a working visit to the US where he met President Donald Trump at the White House.

The police said investigations resulted in the arrest of the suspect on Friday in Germiston town, in Gauteng province.

"The suspect is currently being transported to Cape Town and is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he will face a charge of intimidation," a police statement said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
