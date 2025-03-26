In his speech, Erdogan emphasised that his government has not forgotten those who attempted to undermine them through illegitimate means, stating:

"We have never forgotten and we do not forget those who endeavored to defeat us through illegitimate means and those who were so desperate as to throw the country and the nation into the fire."

He also underlined the government’s commitment to holding accountable those who sabotage the economy and the well-being of the nation, saying:

"All kinds of sabotage against the Turkish economy, the welfare, and the peace of the nation will be held to account before the judiciary."

Erdogan commented that the case was initiated based on documents provided by members of the CHP. Stating that, these individuals, dissatisfied with the distribution of bribes and illicit funds, reported the wrongdoing to law enforcement authorities, leading to the current legal proceedings.



Erdogan further stated that the embezzled money was not only used for personal gain but was also funneled into political campaigns and transferred to companies affiliated with opposition figures.

Referring to ongoing corruption investigations involving Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and several district municipalities, Erdogan stated:

"It is understood that the metropolitan and some district municipalities of Istanbul have written the book on cannibalism in terms of corruption, theft, and extortion."

He further stated that when the full extent of corruption is revealed, those responsible will not even be able to face their own families, let alone the public.

"When the big radishes in the saddlebags are revealed (when the real actors come out), they will not even have the face to look at the faces of their own relatives, let alone the nation."

Erdogan also compared the corruption scandals in Istanbul’s opposition-run municipalities to an endless drama series, saying:

"If you tried to make a series about the corruption in the CHP municipalities of Istanbul, you would find more material than a Brazilian TV series."

"Stop inciting the streets"

Addressing the CHP, Erdogan criticised their response to corruption allegations and ongoing protests, urging them to face the legal consequences.

"Even if it is because of the civil war in the CHP, your corruption wheel has been exposed. You cannot cover up the filth. Stop throwing mud left and right."

He also called on the opposition to refrain from inciting unrest, warning against attempts to manipulate public sentiment:

"Stop terrorising the streets with foul-mouthed miscreants, and do not try to pull us and our nation into the pit you have dived into."