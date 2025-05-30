Nearly two months after his tragic death in a boxing match in Accra, Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju's remains are finally set for repatriation, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports says.

The former National and West African light-heavyweight champion was facing Accra-born John Mbanugu, nicknamed “Power”, in an undercard bout of Ghana’s Professional Boxing League. He was pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Local media reports Ghana's sports minister, Kofi Adams, stated that all necessary legal procedures have been finalised, clearing the path for the body's return.

"The body was not detained for no reason. In the circumstances of his death, the Coroner Act is invoked, and the report of the coroner is needed to carry on with the burial or evacuation process," Adams explained.

TRT Global - Ghana explains sudden death of Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed mid-fight, prompting the referee to immediately call for medical assistance. 🔗

"That report delayed the investigations committee work, but finally they had it and submitted their report. The Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing authorities are now cleared to evacuate the remains of the late boxer."

Adams added that his ministry is ready to assist once the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) conclude their logistical arrangements.

"My ministry is ready to assist in any way possible when the two boxing authorities decide on what to do," he affirmed. "From the briefing I got from the GBA president, he engaged his counterpart in Nigeria on Saturday, and they are settling on a date, and he will get back to me."