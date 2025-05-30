SPORTS
2 min read
Olanrewaju: Ghana to repatriate Nigerian boxer's body two months after death
The 40-year-old Nigerian boxer died after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana on March 29.
Olanrewaju: Ghana to repatriate Nigerian boxer's body two months after death
Olanrewaju collapsed during a bout against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu. / Others
7 hours ago

Nearly two months after his tragic death in a boxing match in Accra, Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju's remains are finally set for repatriation, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports says.

The former National and West African light-heavyweight champion was facing Accra-born John Mbanugu, nicknamed “Power”, in an undercard bout of Ghana’s Professional Boxing League. He was pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Local media reports Ghana's sports minister, Kofi Adams, stated that all necessary legal procedures have been finalised, clearing the path for the body's return.

"The body was not detained for no reason. In the circumstances of his death, the Coroner Act is invoked, and the report of the coroner is needed to carry on with the burial or evacuation process," Adams explained.

TRT Global - Ghana explains sudden death of Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju

Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed mid-fight, prompting the referee to immediately call for medical assistance.

🔗

"That report delayed the investigations committee work, but finally they had it and submitted their report. The Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing authorities are now cleared to evacuate the remains of the late boxer."

Adams added that his ministry is ready to assist once the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) conclude their logistical arrangements.

"My ministry is ready to assist in any way possible when the two boxing authorities decide on what to do," he affirmed. "From the briefing I got from the GBA president, he engaged his counterpart in Nigeria on Saturday, and they are settling on a date, and he will get back to me."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us