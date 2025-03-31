

A 40-year-old Nigerian boxer, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, has died after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana.

The former National and West African light-heavyweight champion was facing Accra-born John Mbanugu, nicknamed “Power”, in an undercard bout of Ghana’s Professional Boxing League on Saturday.

“The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) can officially confirm the death of a Nigerian boxer by the name Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” a statement released on Sunday read.

Olanrewaju suddenly fell to the canvas mid-fight, prompting the referee to immediately call for medical assistance.

‘Stop fight’

“The referee, Richard Amevi, sensing danger, waved his hand for the end of the fight and immediately invited the ringside physician with the support of paramedics from the national ambulance service to attend to the boxer and help resuscitate him,” the GBA statement adds.

A video of the fight shared on social media showed both boxers trading punches before Olanrewaju stumbled and collapsed.

The Nigerian boxer had an extensive boxing career, competing in 23 professional fights and securing 13 wins, with 12 coming by knockout, News Agency of Nigeria reports. He suffered eight defeats and recorded two draws in his career.

GBA says the late boxer was declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control (NBBC) with his certified certificate as a professional boxer before the GBA sanctioned and approved the international contest.

The GBA says the incident has been reported to the police and the Ghanaian Ministry for Sports and Recreation.