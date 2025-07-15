Nigerians are observing a public holiday to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a London hospital in United Kingdom. He was 82.

Buhari is due to be buried on Tuesday at his home in the northern state of Katsina, according to state officials. Buhari served as democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Here are some of the former president’s memorable quotes:

“I belong to everybody, I belong to nobody” – (2015)

Moments after being sworn in for his first term on May 29, 2015, the new president was quick to express his commitment to all citizens.

Buhari said; “Having just a few minutes ago sworn on the Holy Book, I intend to keep my oath and serve as President to all Nigerians. I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody. A few people have privately voiced fears that on coming back to office I shall go after them. These fears are groundless. There will be no paying off old scores.”

The remarks attracted a lot of domestic attention as Buhari had previously risen to power through a military coup in 1983. He served as a military ruler for 20 months.

“Lazy youth” – (2018)

On April 18, 2018, at a business conference hosted by the Commonwealth in London, Buhari made an unflattering comment on the Nigerian youth.

He said; “We have a very young population. More than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them haven’t been to school, and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country; therefore, they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare, and education free.”

The president was thought to have berated the Nigerian youth as lazy at an economic development forum. It sparked debate on social media under the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths.

However, others said his statement was a wake-up call for young Nigerians to be more hard-working.

“I'm not dead, I'm still alive” – (2018)

In late 2018, rumours had circulated on Buhari’s well-being. Some also spoke of Buhari supposedly having a body double.

At the time, Buhari, 75, was out of the country undergoing treatment. He was expected to seek a second term in elections due in February 2019.

Addressing public concerns on his well-being, Buhari stated that; "Some people think I have been replaced with someone else, but it is me, I assure you of this".

He added; “Many people wished I was dead when I was sick. Some even approached the Vice-President hoping to become his deputy, because they thought I was dead.”

Killing corruption

The late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was famous for his strong stance against corruption during his election campaigns and administration.

He had repeatedly said: “If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.’’