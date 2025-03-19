BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Niger asserts control over oil sector, curbs Chinese influence
Niger's government has made a raft of changes, giving citizens more opportunities in the oil sector which has been dominated by foreign companies.
Niger discovered oil more than a decade ago. Photo: SONIDEP/website / Reuters
March 19, 2025

The Niger has announced reforms asserting its control over its oil sector, which it says is largely exploited by Chinese companies.

Following a Council of Ministers’ meeting on Tuesday, the government ordered among other reforms the ‘‘standardization of salary scales for expatriate and Nigerien employees’’, Niger’s News Agency (ANP) reports.

There was also a directive for the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to appoint “Nigerien representatives to operational positions with the operator, CNPC, with the same statutes, the same rights and the same benefits as those granted to the Chinese."

The new rules also mandates prioritising citizens by the oil companies in hiring jobs. “This ordinance requires the priority employment of Nigerien labour, the use of local goods and services and a transfer of technology that will eventually allow technical autonomy," authorities said.

Oil contracts

The government also called for a review of existing laws and conventions governing the oil sector, seeking a more effective alignment between the 2019 transport agreement and crude oil transmission contracts.

The government expressed frustration over "prohibitive clauses" in contracts used by operators to maximise profits at Niger's expense.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have recently taken a raft of measures to assert control over their vast resources, which they say have been exploited by foreign companies for decades.

Last week, the Niger government expelled three Chinese oil officials, including directors from China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Since the coming of Niger’s military leader General Abdourahmane Tiani to power in 2023, the West African country has increasingly turned its back on France, cutting economic, diplomatic and security ties with the former colonial ruler.

Last December, it took over control of Somair uranium mine from French nuclear fuel company Orano.

