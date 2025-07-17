AFRICA
1 min read
IOM says 'not contacted' over prisoners deported to Eswatini from US
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says it has not been contacted to help repatriate prisoners sent to Eswatini from the United States.
IOM says 'not contacted' over prisoners deported to Eswatini from US
The United States sent five "convicted" prisoners to Eswatini earlier this week. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2025

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) was not involved in the removal of third-country migrants from the United States to Eswatini and has not been contacted to help send them back home, the agency said on Thursday.

Eswatini had said a day earlier that it was holding the deportees in prison but that it planned to "collaborate with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin."

The United States deported the five individuals – from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen – to the Southern African country on Tuesday, saying that they were convicted criminals and their home countries would not take them back.

The IOM is a United Nations agency tasked with ensuring that migration, whether for economic reasons or owing to disasters and humanitarian emergencies, is managed in a way that respects human rights.

'Not involved'

In response to questions from Reuters, a spokesperson said: "IOM was not involved in this operation and has not been requested to provide post-removal assistance."

"As always, IOM stands ready to support member states, upon request and where operationally feasible, in line with its humanitarian mandate," they added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us