Turkish president, Bosnian party leader discuss rising tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Increasing tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina should end as soon as possible, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Bakir Izetbegovic over phone call.
Turkish president noted that Ankara will continue its strong support to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina. / TRT World
March 21, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bakir Izetbegovic, the head of the Bosnia and Herzegovina's Democratic Action Party, have discussed the latest situation and the regional developments in all dimensions over a phone call.

Erdogan said that Türkiye is following developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina “very closely and meticulously,” adding that the increasing tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina should end as soon as possible within the framework of the constitutional order and the rule of law, Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The Turkish president also noted that Ankara will continue its strong support to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting that “necessary warnings” have been given in this regard to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

Erdogan also highlighted that the developments in Bosnia-Herzegovina did not stem from a conflict between the constituent peoples.

Stressing that it is important for the political parties supporting territorial integrity in Bosnia-Herzegovina to unite on a least common denominator, Erdogan said that the international community should take a strong stance against separatism in the region.

Growing tension

Tensions have soared in the divided Balkan country since Dodik was convicted last month for defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy charged with overseeing the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war.

Dodik, who is the president of Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) statelet, remains unrepentant. He helped push through laws forbidding the federal police and judiciary from entering Bosnia's Serb entity in retaliation.

Dodik, who signed measures defying Bosnia’s Constitution, said he would not comply with court or prosecutors’ summons once the disputed laws take effect, claiming he would be protected by Republika Srpska police.

National media have called the actions a "coup," while the Bosnian Constitutional Court annulled his controversial decisions.

SOURCE:TRT World
