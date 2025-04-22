Uganda remembers Pope Francis through nostalgic tribute song
Uganda remembers Pope Francis through nostalgic tribute song
‘Welcome Pope Francis’ was a song released in 2015 to honour the visit of the pontiff.
April 22, 2025

Ugandans, like other nationalities across the globe, are mourning the death of Pope Francis, but their grief has been uniquely accompanied by a distinct melody.

As news of the pontiff's death reverberated across social media and news outlets on Monday, Ugandans found themselves returning to a familiar song released by then-singer Bobi Wine in 2015.

"Welcome Pope Francis", a vibrant song, served as a jubilant prelude to Pope Francis's historic visit to the East African nation in November of the same year.

Pope welcome

Back in 2015, the song was more than just a catchy tune. It was a spiritual preparation, a call for Ugandans to open their hearts to the Pope's message.

Wine, collaborating with the Rubaga Cathedral Choir and producers Tonny Houls and Silver Kyagulanyi, crafted a piece that resonated deeply with many in the nation.

The lyrics, rich with quotes from the Pope himself, emphasised the inherent dignity of every human being, proclaiming, "People are priceless."

Wine also celebrated the Pope's humility and his dedication to the marginalised, singing, "We commend you for your humility and love for the poor community."

Tribute

Wine, like many others on Monday, expressed his personal grief at the pontiff's death on X, stating, "I join the world in mourning the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who passed away this morning. May the reforms he championed continue making the world a better place!"

The song's revival has created a wave of nostalgia on X, where it trends alongside photographs of the Lubaga Cathedral Parish in Kampala, a site cherished from the Pope's visit, as Francis had celebrated mass there.  

Pope Francis visited 10 African countries in five journeys to the continent during his papacy.

Among them were some of the poorest and most neglected: Mozambique, Madagascar, Congo, South Sudan and Central African Republic.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us