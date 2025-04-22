Ugandans, like other nationalities across the globe, are mourning the death of Pope Francis, but their grief has been uniquely accompanied by a distinct melody.

As news of the pontiff's death reverberated across social media and news outlets on Monday, Ugandans found themselves returning to a familiar song released by then-singer Bobi Wine in 2015.

"Welcome Pope Francis", a vibrant song, served as a jubilant prelude to Pope Francis's historic visit to the East African nation in November of the same year.

Pope welcome

Back in 2015, the song was more than just a catchy tune. It was a spiritual preparation, a call for Ugandans to open their hearts to the Pope's message.

Wine, collaborating with the Rubaga Cathedral Choir and producers Tonny Houls and Silver Kyagulanyi, crafted a piece that resonated deeply with many in the nation.

The lyrics, rich with quotes from the Pope himself, emphasised the inherent dignity of every human being, proclaiming, "People are priceless."

Wine also celebrated the Pope's humility and his dedication to the marginalised, singing, "We commend you for your humility and love for the poor community."

Tribute

Wine, like many others on Monday, expressed his personal grief at the pontiff's death on X, stating, "I join the world in mourning the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who passed away this morning. May the reforms he championed continue making the world a better place!"

The song's revival has created a wave of nostalgia on X, where it trends alongside photographs of the Lubaga Cathedral Parish in Kampala, a site cherished from the Pope's visit, as Francis had celebrated mass there.

Pope Francis visited 10 African countries in five journeys to the continent during his papacy.

Among them were some of the poorest and most neglected: Mozambique, Madagascar, Congo, South Sudan and Central African Republic.