AFRICA
1 min read
South African president, Putin hold talks on Russia-Ukraine war
President Putin outlined Russia’s position on the need to eliminate the causes of the conflict and ensure Russian security interests, the Kremlin said.
South African president, Putin hold talks on Russia-Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation and the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The leaders reviewed prospects for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in trade, economy, and investment.

“Taking into account South Africa’s interest in helping find ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s principled position on the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russian security interests,” the Kremlin said.

Putin also congratulated Ramaphosa and the South African people on the upcoming Freedom Day, celebrated on April 27.

The two presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

SOURCE:АА
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us