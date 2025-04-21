Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation and the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The leaders reviewed prospects for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in trade, economy, and investment.

“Taking into account South Africa’s interest in helping find ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s principled position on the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russian security interests,” the Kremlin said.

Putin also congratulated Ramaphosa and the South African people on the upcoming Freedom Day, celebrated on April 27.

The two presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.