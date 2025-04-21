A fourteen-year-old girl was killed by a lion outside Nairobi National Park, and a 54-year-old man died after being attacked by an elephant, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said.

The first incident, according to KWS, occurred in a ranch on the southern border adjacent to Nairobi National Park, where a 14-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a lion.

“At approximately 7pm, KWS received reports that a lion had entered a residential compound within Savannah Ranch, located opposite Nairobi National Park across the Mbagathi River, and attacked the girl—a Grade 7 pupil at a local primary school.”

The attack was witnessed by another teenager, who immediately raised the alarm, prompting KWS rangers and response teams to mobilise.

Rogue lion

The teams “trace bloodstains leading to the Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was recovered with injuries on the lower back”. The lion was not sighted at the scene.

KWS says it has set a trap and deployed teams to comb the area in search of the lion.

“Immediate efforts are underway to reinforce security measures and prevent further incidents.”

KWS also said a 54-year-old man was fatally attacked by an elephant attack in Nyeri County, Mere Forest, Kieni East Sub-county.

The victim sustained serious chest injuries, fractured ribs, and internal trauma “but sadly succumbed to his injuries”.

“The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) deeply regrets to confirm two tragic human-wildlife conflict incidents that have resulted in the loss of two lives.”

Conflict mitigation

The agency says the incidents underscore the “urgent need for continued investment in human-wildlife conflict mitigation—through strategic interventions, early warning systems, and strengthened collaboration with affected communities.”

Animal attacks are rare but can be deadly when they occur.

In February, hyenas killed a man and wounded two people near a university outside the Kenyan capital, prompting hundreds of students from the school to block streets to protest what they called a lack of security.