The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the cholera outbreak in Angola has now affected 17 out of the country's 21 provinces.

According to the global health body, more than 14,000 cholera cases and 505 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in January 2025, with 50% of the cases involving people under the age of 20.

"The Mininstry of Health, in coordination with WHO and other development partners, has undertaken a series of urgent response measures, including deploying rapid response teams, training health personnel, establishing cholera treatment centers and units, providing safe drinking water, intensive community engagement and the rollout of targeted vaccination campaigns," WHO said in a statement.

The statement was issued following a meeting on Monday hosted by Angola's Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta to formally welcome Indrajit Hazarika, the country's new WHO representative.

"The meeting marked the beginning of a renewed and reinforced partnership between the government of Angola and WHO, with a central focus on intensifying the national response to the ongoing cholera outbreak," the statement added.