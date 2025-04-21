AFRICA
1 min read
Hundreds dead as Angola fights back against cholera outbreak
More than 14,000 cholera cases and 505 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in January 2025.
Hundreds dead as Angola fights back against cholera outbreak
The authorities have set up cholera treatment centers and units in the worst hit areas. Photo / WHO / Others
April 21, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the cholera outbreak in Angola has now affected 17 out of the country's 21 provinces.

According to the global health body, more than 14,000 cholera cases and 505 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in January 2025, with 50% of the cases involving people under the age of 20.

"The Mininstry of Health, in coordination with WHO and other development partners, has undertaken a series of urgent response measures, including deploying rapid response teams, training health personnel, establishing cholera treatment centers and units, providing safe drinking water, intensive community engagement and the rollout of targeted vaccination campaigns," WHO said in a statement.

The statement was issued following a meeting on Monday hosted by Angola's Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta to formally welcome Indrajit Hazarika, the country's new WHO representative.

"The meeting marked the beginning of a renewed and reinforced partnership between the government of Angola and WHO, with a central focus on intensifying the national response to the ongoing cholera outbreak," the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us