Türkiye and Algeria are determined to strengthen their strategic partnership, particularly on regional diplomacy, trade, and humanitarian issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Following his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday, Fidan emphasised the need for deeper consultation between Ankara and Algiers.

“As Türkiye and Algeria, we want to intensify our consultations on regional issues and develop joint policies,” he said.

Both countries share a common vision on several global matters, including the ongoing war in Gaza, Fidan noted.

TRT Global - Algeria aims for $10B trade volume target with Türkiye — Algerian foreign minister Algerian, Turkish foreign ministers co-chair third meeting of Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group. 🔗

Shared stance on Gaza and Palestinian solidarity

Fidan described the situation in Gaza as genocide and reaffirmed both nations’ support for Palestine.

“The delivery of humanitarian aid and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza remain our top priorities,” he said.

“Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with the brotherly Palestinian people. I once again extend my thanks to our Algerian brothers for defending the Palestinian cause.”

TRT Global - PLO praises Türkiye’s parliamentary support for Palestinian cause PLO's National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh describes the meeting of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, which was held in Türkiye, as "a promising initiative." 🔗

Presidential visit in the pipeline

Fidan announced that President Tebboune is expected to visit Türkiye later this year for the next High-Level Strategic Cooperation Meeting, which will further solidify bilateral relations.

He praised Algeria's growing role in global diplomacy and regional stability under Tebboune’s leadership.

“Algeria has become one of the guarantors of stability in this region. We are pleased to observe Algeria’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” said Fidan.

He also welcomed Algeria’s success in representing regional priorities at the global level.

Mutual trust at the core of ties

Fidan highlighted the strong bond between Türkiye and Algeria, describing mutual trust as the cornerstone of bilateral ties.

“We trust Algeria on every issue. Türkiye will also always be a reliable friend of Algeria,” he said.

He added that his discussions with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and President Tebboune confirmed that the strong will for cooperation is equally present on the Algerian side.

Boosting economic and strategic partnerships

During Monday’s Joint Planning Group Meeting, delegations from both nations explored opportunities across various sectors including trade, transport, health, and migration.

Fidan underlined the potential to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion, noting that more than 1,000 Turkish companies are already contributing to Algeria’s economy and employment.

“With the agreements to be signed on the mutual promotion of trade and investment, we will deepen our economic ties even further,” Fidan said.

He also pointed to energy and defence as key areas of cooperation:

“Algeria is one of our key partners in energy security. We want to further strengthen cooperation in this area and continue our collaboration in the defense industry.”