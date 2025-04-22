The Vatican has revealed the cause of Pope Francis’s death. He died on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 88.

“The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate on Monday.

The death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography, the Vatican said, referring to the official certification issued by Arcangeli, head of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State.

The Vatican also published the Pope’s spiritual testament dated June 29, 2022, which has his final wishes and instructions for his burial.

“I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major,” where Pope said having always prayed “at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey.”

He also wrote that his tomb should be in the ground and “simple without particular ornamentation.”

