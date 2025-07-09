Morocco announced on Wednesday the reopening of its embassy in Syria after a 13-year closure.

The embassy resumed its operations in Damascus last Sunday, the official Moroccan news agency reported.

It noted that the embassy was reopened at its previous location temporarily, pending the completion of administrative procedures and preparations to move to a new premise “that better suits the renewed momentum in Moroccan-Syrian relations,” it added.

In May, Morocco decided to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital.

End of Assad's rule

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, was formed in Syria in January 2025.