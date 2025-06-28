Türkiye has welcomed the US-brokered peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at ending decades of armed conflict in eastern DRC.

The deal was signed in Washington on Friday following mediation by the Trump administration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said the agreement is important for peace in the DRC and the wider region.

‘‘We welcome the peace agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, facilitated by the USA,’’ the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

‘‘The implementation of this agreement will contribute significantly to the peace and prosperity of the peoples of both countries, as well as to stability and development in the Great Lakes region,’’ it added.

The statement stressed Türkiye’s commitment ‘‘towards the establishment of peace in Africa.’’

Tensions between Rwanda and DRC have flared since the beginning of this year following a renewed offensive by the M23 rebel group, seizing broad swathes of territory including the key eastern DRC city of Goma.

The Kinshasa government has long alleged that M23 receives military support from Rwanda.

US to benefit from minerals

Rwanda has denied directly supporting the rebels but has demanded an end to another armed group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed the US-brokered peace agreement on Friday, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.

Since 1996, the conflict in eastern DRC has led to approximately six million deaths, according to the UN Council on Foreign Relations. Currently, more than seven million people are displaced in the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the foreign ministers of Rwanda and DRC at the Department of State in Washington for the signing of the agreement.

Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump's senior advisor on Africa, said the deal included the "lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda.’’

The US is expected to benefit from mineral resources in the region in return for its role in facilitating the deal.

Washington announced last month that the peace agreement will see US and Western companies invest billions of dollars in Congolese mines and infrastructure projects in both countries, including the processing of minerals in Rwanda.