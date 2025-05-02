AFRICA
3 min read
US pushes DRC, Rwanda for peace accord, sets mineral deals with Washington as key condition
A US-backed peace accord is expected to be signed amid an unprecedented advance by M23 rebels in DRC.
US pushes DRC, Rwanda for peace accord, sets mineral deals with Washington as key condition
DRC and Rwanda have been in dispute over M23 rebels who have stepped up attacks in easerten DRC. / Others
May 2, 2025

The US is pushing the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months, accompanied by bilateral mineral deals, President Donald Trump's senior advisor for Africa told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

"When we sign the peace agreement ... the minerals deal with the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) will be signed on that day, and then a similar package, but of a different size, will be signed on that day with Rwanda," Massad Boulos said in an interview in the Qatari capital, Doha.

A US-backed peace accord would come amid an unprecedented advance by M23 rebels in DRC, the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict, in a region rich in minerals including tantalum and gold. The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Kigali denies.

Rwanda and Congo are expected to submit separate drafts of a peace agreement on Friday, according to a peace process agreed in Washington last week as part of diplomatic efforts to end violence in eastern Congo.

Mineral deal with DRC bigger

The Congolese government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In mid-May US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet in Washington with the Rwandan and Congolese foreign ministers in an effort to agree on a final draft peace accord, Boulos said.

But before that accord can be signed, Boulos said, Rwanda and Congo must finalise bilateral economic agreements with Washington that will see US and Western companies invest billions of dollars in Congolese mines and infrastructure projects in both countries, including the processing of minerals in Rwanda.

TRT Global - Tiffany Trump's father-in-law appointed senior advisor for Africa

Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders, set to visit Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

🔗

"The (agreement) with the DRC is at a much bigger scale, because it's a much bigger country and it has much more resources, but Rwanda also has a lot of resources and capacities and potential in the area of mining as well ... not just the upstream, but also midstream and downstream to processing and refining and trading," Boulos said.

Monitoring progress

Boulos said US and Western companies have told Washington they would make multi-billon dollar investments in the region once the bilateral minerals deals are signed.

He added that before the White House signing ceremony can go ahead, Washington expects both countries to address a number of security concerns.

For example, Rwanda must pull its troops out of the Congo and end its support for M23 rebels, and DRC must address Rwanda's security concerns with militias such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), he said.

Boulos added that on Wednesday a follow-up committee was appointed to monitor both countries' progress towards the peace deal, which includes the US, Qatar, France and Togo, which is representing the African Union.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us