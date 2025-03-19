A military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in Adrar province in southern Algeria, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to officials.

"A military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday morning near the Aoulef area in Adrar (Third Military Region)," said the defence ministry.

It said the aircraft was on a scheduled training mission, and the incident “led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Bakouch Nasr.”

Chief of Staff Said Chengriha ordered an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash, according to the statement.