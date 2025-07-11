As someone who has spent a career pacing world record attempts— including for legends like Daniel Komen, Haile Gebrselassie, and Kenenisa Bekele—I’ve seen firsthand how the smallest details can make or break a historic run.

Breaking records is a mix of art and science.

Faith Kipyegon’s attempt to break the four-minute mile was a bold and inspiring effort, but several specific factors combined to keep her just outside that magical barrier.

Here’s why the Kenyan athlete history-making attempt fell short, even with a huge support system.

Too many pacers, not enough rhythm

I've helped pace some of the biggest races, and the goal is always precision, not just lots of people.

In Paris, Faith had thirteen pacers around her. While this might sound good, it actually caused problems. Too many runners on the track can mess up an athlete's stride, block their view, and make it hard to find a smooth rhythm. Instead of helping her run faster, the pacers became a moving wall.

The best approach? Four pacers at most. Two lead to break the wind and set the pace. One stays at her side for rhythm and comfort. One follows behind for mental support. With about 200 metres left, these pacers should have stepped off the track, letting Faith finish strong on her own. That's how you set up a race for the athlete to shine, not just for show.

The mental game and control

From my own experience, the best pacing is almost unnoticeable. It allows the athlete to feel in charge, react to the race as it happens, and truly own their performance.

In Paris, Faith seemed trapped, both mentally and physically. All the fancy tech and bright lights couldn't make up for the lack of intuitive, athlete-focused pacing. She needed to feel like the leader, not just part of a big production.

Huge time drop needed

Faith needed to cut nearly 8 seconds from her own world record of 4:07.64. In a mile race, where records are usually broken by tiny fractions, this is a massive jump. Small mistakes become big problems.

Physical limits

Top sports scientists believe that, based on current data, no female runner, including Faith, has the specific physical traits or the right mix of endurance and speed to run under four minutes.

Her best 800-meter time is 1:57.68, which is great, but it suggests she might not have the pure speed needed to keep the required pace for four laps.

A faster 800m time in the range of 1.55 would have made her comfortable with the required sub-4-minute pace of 59 seconds per lap required.

Race strategy

The third lap of a mile race is famously hard. Fatigue hits hard, but the finish line isn't quite in sight. This lap often decides the race. This is where she needed the most support from the 3rd pacemaker to pull her through to the final lap.

Training approach

Faith reportedly didn't change her training much for this attempt. While her usual training made her a world record holder, experts suggest that breaking such a difficult barrier might need a completely new or more specialized training plan.

Rules and tech limits

Faith used advanced shoes and a special suit, but even the best technology only helps so much in a mile race. Also, because this was an exhibition race with male pacers, her time wouldn't have counted as an official world record anyway. This might have changed the competitive feeling.

Limited racing

Faith had only raced once earlier in 2025 (a 1000m race where she didn't break the world record for that distance). This lack of recent, intense competition might have affected her readiness for such an all-out mile effort.

What Faith needs next

Faith Kipyegon has what it takes to run under four minutes. But this wasn't the way. She needs a setup that gives her space, rhythm, and control—not distraction. I believe she can do it, but next time, the race must be for her, not for the cameras.

If there's one thing I've learned pacing world records, it's that history is made by understanding the athlete’s needs—both physical and mental. Next time, I hope the planners listen:

· Fewer pacers, more precision

· Give Faith the space to lead

· Build a race for the runner, not the cameras

Faith will have more chances. She's too talented. But next time, let's make sure the pacing is as world-class as the athlete herself.

In short: Faith's sub-four-minute mile attempt didn't succeed because the race setup focused more on show than on what she truly needed. With the right approach, I believe she will make history.

The author, Martin Keino is a former professional athlete who helped set seven world records as a pacemaker between 1990-2005. He is currently the Managing Director of Keino Sports Events, a columnist and a commentator for international athletic events.

