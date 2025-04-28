Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court on Monday to face sedition charges as armed police barred dozens of journalists and supporters from attending the hearing, amid allegations of illegal police raids on opposition homes.

Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam was closed off by authorities, who set up roadblocks and frisked people who attempted to enter.

Reporters and members of the opposition Chadema party were ordered to leave the courthouse without explanation, raising fresh concerns about press freedom ahead of the elections.

Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema, has accused security forces of carrying out an "illegal operation" overnight by raiding the homes of Lissu and Deputy Chairperson John Heche.

Lissu's home 'raided'

In a statement, Chadema said: "At the residence of Hon. Tundu Lissu, police officers raided his home seeking to conduct a search that did not follow legal procedures, while using threatening language and actions that contravene the principles of the law and human rights."

The statement, signed by Chadema spokesperson Brenda Rupia, demanded an explanation from police and the government, questioning why officers attempted a nighttime search without a valid warrant, local witnesses, or the property owner present.

Senior Magistrate Godfrey Mhini rejected defence objections over procedural irregularities, including the court's earlier attempt to conduct the hearings remotely —a move Lissu refused.

Lissu, a former presidential candidate and longtime government critic, was arrested nearly a month ago and faces charges of treason, incitement, and dissemination of false information — accusations his party describes as politically motivated.

Protesters 'beaten, arrested'

International defence lawyer Robert Amsterdam criticised the proceedings, saying: "Courts in Tanzania openly display bias against Tundu Lissu, rejecting all of our preliminary objections, including those to holding virtual hearings in a case requiring transparency. Meanwhile, protestors have been beaten, arrested, and even killed. This repression must stop."

Amsterdam added that while a local lawyer briefly saw Lissu under prison supervision, much of the defence team has continued to be denied access, a violation of Lissu's legal rights.

The case has drawn international attention amid accusations of rising authoritarianism under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government. Human rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern about crackdowns on political opponents, the media, and civil society.

A Chadema member voiced frustration after being barred from the courtroom, calling the move unconstitutional.

'Violation of constitutional rights'

"I have every right as a citizen to access public hearings. Blocking me without any valid reason is a clear violation of my constitutional rights," said Joseph Mussa, a Chadema supporter who traveled from Morogoro to attend the hearing.

"This is a public court, not a private club. They can’t just decide who gets in and who doesn’t. We are here to support our leader and to witness justice being served," he said.

"The constitution guarantees me the right to a fair hearing and public access to justice. What they are doing is pure intimidation. It’s wrong, and it must stop," Mussa added.

Lissu’s hearing comes just months before Tanzania’s local government elections, seen as a key test ahead of the 2025 general election. Opposition groups warn that failure to uphold basic rights could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The court's ruling on Monday is expected to determine the course of the trial, with observers closely watching for signs of further repression or judicial independence.