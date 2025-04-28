The widower of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has been sentenced to death by hanging over his involvement in Osinachi's death.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Nigeria's capital Abuja ruled that 17 witnesses produced in court positively linked Peter Nwachukwu to Osinachi's death, which occurred on April 8, 2022.

The convict faced 23 charges, including the intentional killing of Osinachi, spousal violence, cruelty to children and criminal intimidation.

The prosecution relied on at least 17 witnesses, including the deceased's children, and 25 exhibits.

Jail sentence

Osinachi died aged 42, with domestic violence largely attributed to her death.

On Monday, Judge Njideka Nwosu-Iheme sentenced the deceased's spouse to death by hanging for homicide, while the other offences attracted respective jail sentences ranging from six months to three years.

Osinachi gained widespread fame in 2017, when she collaborated with popular Nigerian gospel musician Prospa Ochimana on the hit song titled "Ekwueme."