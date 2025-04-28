AFRICA
Russia's Putin reaffirms ties with South Africa in Freedom Day message
The Russian leader Vladimir Putin cites cooperation in trade, science, and international platforms as some of the areas the two countries have strong ties.
Russia and South Africa are both members of the BRICS bloc. / Reuters
April 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day, reaffirming the strength of ties between Moscow and Pretoria, according to a message shared by the Russian Embassy in South Africa on Sunday.

In a letter, Putin highlighted the high level of relations between Russia and South Africa, noting their cooperation across trade, the economy, science, technology, and humanitarian fields, as well as joint efforts at international platforms such as last year’s BRICS Summit in Kazan.

“I am confident that we will continue to develop the Russia–South Africa strategic partnership in every possible way,” Putin said, adding that such collaboration “fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is consistent with the goals of strengthening international security and stability.”

Putin also extended wishes of good health, happiness, and prosperity to Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa.

South Africans celebrate their 'Freedom Day’ every April 27, when they remember their country's pivotal first democratic election in 1994 that announced the official end of the racial segregation and oppression under White-minority apartheid rule.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
