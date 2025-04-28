AFRICA
UN hails AI for 'revolutionising' workplace safety
The annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work on 28 April promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.
ILO believes digitalization presents significant opportunities to enhance workplace safety. / Others
April 28, 2025

A new report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO), a UN agency, examines the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, robotics, and automation on occupational safety and health (OSH) across the globe.

The report, coinciding with the commemoration of World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28th, titled "Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work", details how these cutting-edge technologies are bolstering worker well-being while emphasising the critical need for forward-thinking policies to mitigate emerging risks.

According to the ILO, AI-powered robots are increasingly being deployed to undertake perilous tasks, provide assistance during surgical procedures, and optimise logistical operations. This shift is contributing to a reduction in workplace hazards and an increase in overall efficiency.

"AI-powered systems enhance safety and health monitoring and streamline tasks and operations, easing workloads and driving innovation – even in traditionally low-tech sectors," the report states.

In a statement released by the United Nations, this year's campaign centres on the importance of cultivating a safety and health culture to decrease the incidence of work-related fatalities and injuries.

"Each of us is responsible for stopping deaths and injuries on the job," the UN emphasised. "As employers, we are responsible for ensuring that the working environment is safe and healthy. As workers, we are responsible to work safely and to protect ourselves and not to endanger others."

The ILO further highlighted that digitalisation presents significant opportunities to enhance workplace safety, citing the example of robots replacing "workers in hazardous 3D jobs", which can be "dangerous".

To ensure the responsible and safe integration of these new technologies, the UN agency advised that workers should be actively involved at every stage of their adoption.

This engagement should encompass comprehensive training and awareness initiatives to guarantee the safe and effective utilisation of these advancements.

