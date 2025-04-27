AFRICA
RSF kills 31 civilians in Sudan's Omdurman city: medics
At least 31 Sudanese civilians, including children, have been executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, local medics said on Sunday.
Medics say that RSF fighters accuse some civilians in Omdurman city of siding with the Sudanese army in the ongoing war. / Photo: AA
April 27, 2025

At least 31 Sudanese civilians, including children, were executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, local medics said on Sunday.

Minors were among the victims in Al-Salha area in the city, the Sudan Doctors Network said, calling the executions "the largest documented mass killing in the region."

The group said that the victims were accused by the paramilitary group of affiliation with the Sudanese army.

Activists shared videos on social media showing individuals in RSF uniforms shooting at a group of people in the Al-Salha neighbourhood.

Urgent action

The network called the bloodshed by the RSF militants a "war crime and a crime against humanity."

It appealed to the international community to take urgent action to rescue the remaining civilians by opening safe routes to ensure their exit from the Al-Salha neighbourhood.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the report.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army forces for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Death toll could be higher

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

