The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed Dr. Jamal Ahmed, a Kenyan physician and polio eradication expert, as its new Director for Polio Eradication and Chair of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Strategy Committee.

WHO says Dr. Ahmed brings extensive experience to the role, having served as the Coordinator of WHO's Africa Regional Office (AFRO) Polio Eradication Programme since 2022.

"Dr Ahmed takes over this critical role in the polio eradication programme, following the sudden and tragic passing of previous director Aidan O’Leary in August 2024," WHO said.

Ahmed is also recognised for holding key positions within the WHO's polio eradication programme in Geneva and Pakistan, focusing on surveillance, laboratory capacity, and data analysis.

‘We will finish the job’

"I am honoured to take up the mantle as the Director of Polio eradication at @WHO. While progress is fragile, we will face challenges with analysis, determination, and optimism to finish the job. Thank you for your trust," Dr. Ahmed stated on the social media platform X.

His career also includes significant work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Nairobi, focusing on refugee and emergency health support across East Africa, and with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan and Geneva.

Dr. Ahmed's expertise lies in strengthening surveillance systems, enhancing laboratory capacity, promoting country ownership, fostering community engagement, and ensuring the inclusion of youth and women in health initiatives. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Türkiye and a Masters in Epidemiology from the UK.

Dr. Ahmed's appointment comes at a critical time, with WHO announcing Africa recorded 134 new polio cases in at least seven countries in 2024.

WHO says polio (poliomyelitis) mainly affects children under 5 years of age, with one in 200 infections leading to irreversible paralysis.

The highly infectious disease is caused by a virus that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in a matter of hours. The virus is mostly transmitted through contaminated water or food.