Galatasaray secure historic 25th Turkish Super League title
Galatasaray will now be able to add a fifth star to their team shirts - one star is allotted for every five titles.
Nigerian striker Osimhen scored Galata's first goal. / AA
May 18, 2025

Galatasaray have secured a 25th Turkish title with two games to spare following a 3-0 victory at Kayserispor on Sunday.

The victory handed Galatasaray an unassailable eight-point lead over arch Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have not won the league in more than a decade.

The two Istanbul clubs were head and shoulders above the other Super League teams this term, with Galatasaray on 89 points and Fenerbahce, who defeated Eyupspor 2-0 on Sunday, on 81 points. Samsunspor are a distant third on 60 points.

Osimhen’s scoring spree

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored the first goal on the 26th minute followed by Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz three minutes later in the first half.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera added a third in the second half with a penalty, guaranteeing Galatasaray's victory in Istanbul, as fans started celebrating all over the country.

Galatasaray lost only one league game this season against Besiktas. They scored 87 goals and conceded 31.

Out in front since the third game of the season, Galatasaray qualify for the Champions League league phase.

They were ably assisted in their push for the title by the 25 goals scored by Osimhen since his arrival on loan from Napoli last September.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
