WORLD
1 min read
Syria's Alsharaa signs constitutional declaration for five-year transitional period
The document dissolves the current Constitutional Court, ensures judicial independence, and enshrines women’s rights.
Syria's Alsharaa signs constitutional declaration for five-year transitional period
An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Sharaa, outlining key provisions for the post-Assad era. / Reuters
March 13, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa has signed a draft constitutional declaration, establishing a five-year transitional period for the country.

An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Alsharaa on Thursday, outlining key provisions for the post-Assad era.

The declaration also mandates the dissolution of the existing Constitutional Court, branding it as a “remnant of the previous regime.”

It also mandates the "absolute separation of powers" and enshrines women's "social, political, and economic rights," while guaranteeing "freedom of opinion, expression, and the press," the committee said.

In its place, the president is granted authority to appoint a new constitutional court operating under existing legal frameworks until a new judicial system is established.

The committee emphasised the judiciary’s independence and the crucial role of judges.

It further stated that any decision regarding the president’s dismissal, removal, or limitation of powers would fall under the jurisdiction of the Legislature of Syria, the country's parliament.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us